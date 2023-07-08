The Pentagon said that worse than cluster shells for citizens in Ukraine is a victory for Russia

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole briefing in the Pentagon said that the humanitarian aspect of the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine does not outweigh the desire to prevent Russia from winning the conflict.

“I’m concerned about the humanitarian situation, but it’s worse for the civilians in Ukraine if Russia wins, so it’s important that they don’t win,” the official said.

Kol specified that modern cluster munitions with a low failure rate would be transferred to Ukraine.

On July 7, the Pentagon announced a new aid package for Ukraine. Kyiv will receive 155mm rounds, including DPICM cluster rounds, 32 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and the same number of Stryker armored personnel carriers, Avenger and Stinger air defense systems, and 31 155mm howitzers.