Speaker McCarthy: US national debt has become a ticking bomb that will explode

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Kevin McCarthy said that the US national debt can be compared to a ticking bomb that will explode due to lack of responsible action. President Joe Biden “did nothing” to solve this problem, the politician lamented on April 17 during a speech at New York Stock Exchange.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that American debt is a ticking bomb that will go off unless we take serious, responsible action,” McCarthy explained.

Earlier on Monday, he also noted that a US default was “not an option,” but ruled out the possibility of raising the national debt ceiling without concessions from the US administration.

On March 12, Kevin McCarthy called the country’s draft budget for fiscal year 2024, which was presented by the White House, frivolous. He noted that high debt brings inflation. McCarthy also stressed that the United States needs “real leadership” at this time.