The State Department announced the absence of restrictions on the issuance of US visas for Russians

The US State Department said there are no restrictions in the United States on issuing visas to Russian citizens. This was announced by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Julie Stafft, writes TASS.

It is noted that such a statement in the American department was made in response to a question about Kyiv’s call to the “Big Seven” (G7) to prohibit the issuance of entry permits to Russians. Russian citizens can go to any US embassy in the world to apply for a visa, Staff said.

At the same time, she recalled that the issuance of visas is not currently carried out at the US Embassy in Moscow.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union is discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, including the termination of the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians. The corresponding demand was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Ukrainian leader, the citizens of Russia “should live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass. After that, many Western countries reacted to this with harsh sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.