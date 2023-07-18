Blinken: The US is monitoring the situation on the Crimean bridge, the Armed Forces of Ukraine choose their own military operations

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the attack on the Crimean bridge. His words lead RIA News.

Blinken said that Washington is monitoring the situation on the Crimean bridge. However, he stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) themselves choose what kind of military operations they should perform.

“Regarding the bridge, this is the situation that we are monitoring … of course, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to wage this war,” he said in an interview with reporters.

On the morning of July 17, it became known about the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said that the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles.

Due to the attack on the Krymsky bridge, vehicular traffic on it was temporarily stopped. The authorities of the peninsula urged tourists and guests of the republic to choose an alternative route through new regions.