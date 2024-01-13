Adverse weather conditions, such as snow, can be considered causes of force majeure that open the possibility of missing work., in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This legislation prohibits discrimination against employees who are unable to work due to situations such as extreme bad weather.

Although the FLSA supports this right, There are exceptions that must be taken into account. Employees in essential roles, such as healthcare workers or first responders, may be required to work even in challenging weather conditions. Employer internal policies may also limit absences due to force majeure.

It is essential to know the specific rules of the company you work for, as some companies may have restrictions on the number of days allowed to be absent due to extreme weather conditions. While the law protects your general right to leave, it is advisable to contact your employer as soon as possible and provide evidence, such as photos or videos, if necessary.

Adverse weather conditions, possible causes of force majeure

In situations where snow makes it difficult or endangers your commute to work, the absence must be justified by force majeure. If your position is essential, exploring options such as remote work or ensuring a safe commute to work may be a solution.

The FLSA is a United States federal law that establishes standards for minimum wage, overtime pay, record keeping, and employment of minors. The law applies to all private sector workersincluding full-time and part-time employees, agricultural workers, and domestic workers.

According to the Department of Labor Statisticsmajor weather events such as snowstorms and hurricanes often result in business closures and work absences. Workers are generally more likely to miss work due to bad weather during the winter months.