White House: if Russia shows willingness to negotiate, then Biden will meet with Putin

If Russia demonstrates a serious willingness to negotiate, then US President Joe Biden will be ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The conditions for the meeting of the two leaders were called by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports TASS.

“Did you hear the president himself say at a meeting with the president [Франции Эмманюэлем] Macron that if Putin shows serious readiness, he will definitely be ready to meet with him, ”Kirby said.

Earlier, The American Conservative (TAC) columnist Ted Snyder suggested that the United States is gradually pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky towards the idea of ​​reaching a compromise in possible negotiations with Moscow. According to the journalist, Washington has changed its strategy. He pointed out that the White House initially pushed the Ukrainian authorities into negotiations. Then the American side began to offer Zelensky to compromise with Moscow.