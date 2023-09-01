19FortyFive: Russian S-300 air defense systems will easily destroy F-16 fighters

Russian S-300 air defense systems (air defense) will easily destroy American-made F-16 fighters, which Western countries can transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it writes 19FortyFive columnist Maya Karlin.

According to him, Danish and Dutch F-16s have never encountered Russian air defense in real combat conditions. Moreover, these fourth-generation fighters may not easily outperform more advanced Russian systems such as the S-300.

Another difficulty associated with the F-16, the observer called the training of Ukrainian pilots to work with a new fighter for them.

In August, Mark Kansian, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said on the air of the American television channel CNN that one hour of flight of the F-16 fighter costs almost 27 thousand dollars, which will create difficulties for Kiev with their operation.