Ukrainian troops do not launch a counteroffensive because of the high risks and complexity of the upcoming operation. This opinion was expressed by retired US Lieutenant General Mark Hertling on May 15.

According to Hertling, even for the most elite units of the American army and the best military leader, a counteroffensive would be a serious challenge.

“Offensive operations require more forces, better maneuverability, accurate aiming and shooting, and longer and more reliable supply lines. The Ukrainian army has never done anything like this on such a scale,” he wrote in the newspaper. The Washington Post

In Hertling’s experience, even trained troops find it difficult to concentrate combat power at a few crucial points of attack.

Earlier, on May 13, Ukrainian Major General Sergei Krivonos noted that the RF Armed Forces have significant advantages that complicate the possibilities for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military noted that, despite all the talk, in fact, Ukraine is trying to resist a powerful country with a strong economy and “is dealing with the great Russian army.”

On May 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country needs more time to prepare a counteroffensive. According to him, brigades for these purposes have already been formed, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still experiencing a shortage of Western armored vehicles, despite the fact that they “arrive in batches.”

Meanwhile, State Duma deputy Oleg Savchenko recommended Zelensky to quickly agree to negotiations, since this is a more advantageous position than exercises with weapons. According to him, the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine could and should have started much earlier.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.