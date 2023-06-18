Geotechnical engineer West said that the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station collapsed due to an explosion from the inside

A possible reason for the collapse of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson region was the activation of explosives that could be placed in a maintenance aisle or gallery. About this in the comments of The New York Times (NYT) declared geotechnical engineer and dam safety and failure analysis expert Michael West.

According to the expert, a powerful explosion is needed to destroy the dam. “The gallery is the perfect place to plant this explosive charge,” he said as the likely cause of the destruction. The expert made such conclusions by analyzing satellite and seismic data in the area of ​​the collapse.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous blows, the dam support was damaged, after which dozens of settlements began to flood. Up to 40,000 people were in the disaster zone. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky blamed “Russian terrorists” for the incident.