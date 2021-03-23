Washington considers new short-range missile launches from North Korea to be “normal military activity”. This was announced on Tuesday, March 23rd, by a senior representative of the American administration. TASS…

According to him, the US authorities are aware of “military activities on the part of the DPRK, which are not permitted in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

“Although we take all this military activity seriously and will continue close consultations on this issue with partners and allies, we have categorized these actions as normal military activity on the part of the North,” the US administration official said.

He added that the DPRK uses a “familiar set of provocations” when it wants to send a certain signal to the US administration.

Earlier on March 23, The Washington Post reported that North Korea tested short-range missiles last week. The publication noted that these tests represent “the first direct challenge of the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, to President Biden.”

On March 13, Reuters, citing a source in the presidential administration, reported that for almost a month Washington had attempted “through various channels” to contact Pyongyang, but so far no response has been received.

On January 9, Kim Jong-un at the Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea announced that the country will continue to improve its nuclear weapons in order to forcedly contain hostile forces. In addition, he announced the completion of the development of a new nuclear submarine, “which is an example of modernization.”