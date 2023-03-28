The latest US tests of hypersonic weapons were not successful. This was announced on Tuesday, March 28, by US Secretary of the Air Force (Air Force) Frank Kendall, speaking in the House Appropriations Committee.

“Those tests that have just passed have not been successful. We didn’t get the results we wanted from this trial,” Kendall said.

On March 24, the Defense News portal reported that the US Air Force conducted a test launch of a prototype air-to-ground hypersonic cruise missile Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (AGM-183A ARRW) on March 13. It was noted that the test carried out was the second launch of the ARRW combat prototype and was focused on the comprehensive characteristics of the weapon.

At the same time, a member of the US House of Representatives, Doug Lamborn, said that Washington should allocate funds for projects to create hypersonic weapons, in which they are significantly inferior to China. He added that the PRC intends to create hundreds or thousands of hypersonic weapons, while the US does not have such a “viable offensive capability.” Moreover, no country has the means to protect against this category of weapons, Lamborn pointed out.

Earlier, on March 10, Paul Freistler, a science and technology specialist at the US Department of Defense Intelligence Agency, said that Russia is the only country that has deployed strategic hypersonic systems. He pointed out that other countries are developing capabilities to keep Washington under threat.

Prior to this, at the end of January, the US Department of Defense announced the successful test flight of a hypersonic missile developed by Lockheed Martin. The launch was the final test flight of the Hypersonic Airborne Weapons (HAWC) project, which the US Air Force conducted jointly with the Pentagon Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).