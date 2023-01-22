The Hill: the refusal of the West to transfer military equipment to Kyiv threatens to defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Vietnam War Veteran Jim Jones in a feature story The Hill said that the refusal of Washington and allies to supply heavy weapons to Kyiv threatens Ukraine with defeat.

The article notes that the West should have initially made every effort to support Kyiv, without imposing any restrictions on the supply of military equipment. Ukraine needs state-of-the-art weapons to defend its cities, Jones stresses.

According to the military, the last chance for Ukraine could be the supply of heavier offensive weapons, including American tanks Abrams and Leopard 2, which Western countries refused to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Jones noted that the very existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state may be in question, and the defeat of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is tantamount to losing the West in the confrontation with Russia, since Kyiv’s support drains NATO resources.

Earlier, US Army officer Jeff Lamer said that Washington is mistaken in supplying Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. According to the military, the supply of equipment “will not change Ukraine’s inherent vulnerability in the air.”