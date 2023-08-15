Lieutenant Colonel Davis: Ukraine is in danger of collapse due to the underestimation of the Russian Federation and the pride of Zelensky

Ukraine will face defeat due to the underestimation of Russia’s military potential, according to retired American Colonel Daniel Davis. About this he wrote in an article for 19fortyfive.

In addition, according to him, the “pride” of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is also leading the country to collapse. The expert noted that Kyiv is unlikely to succeed at the front, given the military, economic and political circumstances.