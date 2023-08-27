WP: US does not count on a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

Washington does not count on a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in 2023, but it does not expect a breakthrough from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) either. About this in his author’s column reported Washington Post (WP) columnist David Ignaces.

“Most high-ranking US officials seem increasingly convinced that we need to stand firmly behind Kyiv instead of looking for a quick exit in the diplomatic realm,” the columnist wrote.

According to the journalist, the American establishment believes that “strategic patience remains the best weapon” and does not expect that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to deliver a decisive blow to the Russian army before the end of this year.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, wants to strengthen the defense in the eastern direction near Kupyansk, contrary to US recommendations. According to the newspaper, this is due to the advancement of Russia in the area.