Retired US Colonel Davis announced the failure of the new tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) began to apply new tactics against Russia on the battlefield, which not only will not help to win, but will also lead to the fall of major cities such as Odessa. Such consequences were called by retired US Colonel Daniel Davis. Responsible Statecraft.

Instead of the previous “exhaustion” of the enemy, small groups of infantry are used to infiltrate the Russian defensive positions. The tactic is considered a failure, since the terrain for combat is a flat area with sparse woodlands.

“Because Russia controls the sky and has a significant number of drones, every time Ukrainian soldiers go out into the open, they are immediately subjected to artillery or mortar fire. If any armored vehicles move in open areas, they are also quickly destroyed,” the military expert said.

For the success of the Ukrainian army, infrastructure and human resources are needed, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have either, said Daniel Denis. Therefore, initiating negotiations with Russia remains the best solution to preserve the remaining territories and freedom of Ukraine.

Otherwise, according to the expert, Russia will be able to go on its own offensive already in the summer or autumn of this year, and then even Kharkov and Odessa may fall under the control of the RF Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed the tactics of attack by drones. Ukrainian troops used it during the attack on Sevastopol.