US Treasury Secretary Yellen: US default could trigger global financial crisis

A US default will lead to a recession in the US economy and could trigger a global financial crisis. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned about this in an interview. CNN.

The head of the Ministry of Finance stressed that the inability to make scheduled payments will lead to the fact that the rating of US debt obligations may be downgraded. This would definitely undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency, which is used in transactions around the world, she said.

Earlier, the White House refused to discuss with Congress the terms of increasing the US national debt. The country’s authorities called on lawmakers to immediately decide on raising the debt ceiling.

On January 19, the US Treasury announced the introduction of emergency measures to avoid default after reaching the maximum level of public debt set at $31.4 trillion. Currently, the country’s outstanding debt has exceeded $31.38 trillion.

In December 2022, Republican Senator Marjorie Taylor Green said that the country’s authorities are not thinking about the growing external debt while helping Ukraine. U.S. taxpayers pay $1.5 billion in taxes a month, while U.S. foreign debt is increasing by about $6.4 billion a day, she said.