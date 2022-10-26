Deputy Secretary of State Jenkins said that the United States is not in dialogue with the Russian Federation on an agreement to replace START

The United States is not currently in dialogue with Russia to work out an agreement to replace the START Treaty, Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins said. Her words lead RIA News.

She allowed the resumption of negotiations and called the condition for this. “I know that we are not currently in any negotiations, but the possibility always exists. It depends on whether Russia behaves in good faith, ”the official said.

Jenkins added that US President Joe Biden has made clear Washington’s position, and resumption of dialogue depends on whether Moscow acts “in good faith.”

In September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia hopes to continue dialogue with the United States on a treaty on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms (START).