The supply of even one American Abrams tank to Ukraine is enough for Europe to start sending German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, Michael McCall, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives, said on January 22.

“If we announced that we were going to transfer Abrams, even one, then they would provide Leopard tanks. I heard that Germany is waiting for us to take the lead,” he said in an interview. ABC News.

According to McCall, the Leopard tanks are in service with about ten countries and they need the consent of Germany to send them to Ukraine.

According to international rules, no state can transfer weapons to another without the consent of the country of manufacture. Meanwhile, Warsaw announced its intention to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine even without the permission of Germany.

As Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained earlier on Sunday, if Berlin does not agree to the supply of these tanks, then Warsaw will create a smaller coalition of states ready to share with Ukraine not only Leopard 2, but also other armored vehicles.

On January 20, at a meeting of NATO allies at the Ramstein base in Germany, a decision was not made on the supply of Leopard 2, since the member countries of the alliance did not come to a consensus on this issue. As the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, pointed out, the decision was not made because of the position of Germany.

On January 18, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper wrote that Berlin was ready to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv only on the condition that Washington, in turn, would supply Ukraine with its Abrams tanks.

The next day, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that Washington currently sees no point in supplying Ukraine with Abrams tanks due to the high cost and complexity of maintaining this equipment.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

