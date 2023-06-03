19fortyfive contributor Davis called Ukraine’s neutrality the best guarantee of US security

American military expert, retired lieutenant colonel Daniel Davis told how the United States can ensure the security of Ukraine and protect itself from the risks of conflict with Russia. About this he wrote in the material for 19FortyFive.

Davis called a condition for preventing the United States from a conflict with Russia and noted that the neutrality of Ukraine contributes to this, it will be the best guarantee of security for Washington.

“Cessation of hostilities on the basis of Ukrainian neutrality without explicit security guarantees from NATO would clearly be an unpleasant outcome for the Kyiv leadership, but it is a realistic way for Ukraine to quickly end hostilities,” the author of the article noted.

The analyst added that the United States should demonstrate a desire not to be drawn into the conflict and not give Kyiv false hopes on this issue.

“The time has come to be honest with ourselves and with the leadership of Ukraine, and focus on effective ways to end this conflict while ensuring America’s national security indefinitely,” he concluded.

Earlier, the United States was convicted of provocations to unleash a conflict in Ukraine. Economist Jeffrey Sachs came up with this opinion.