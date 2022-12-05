The moral idealism of the European authorities may lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and develop into a war between the West and Russia. This was written by a reviewer of the publication The American Conservative Rod Dreher, speaking about the conditions for the start of a full-scale confrontation between the Russian Federation and the West.

“If you want the conflict to end before it takes more lives, destroys more economies, and escalates, then you are a bad person,” the journalist wrote in the article.

The author noted that in the West, those who are opposed to military assistance to Kyiv are now extremely negatively perceived, and that people with such views “may even turn away from friends and relatives.”

According to him, those who do not agree with NATO’s policy are simply silenced, which can result in a catastrophe or a global conflict, as was once the case between the United States and the countries of the Middle East. The journalist emphasized the need for world elites to seek a peaceful settlement, while now everyone in the West who protests against support for Kyiv immediately faces criticism.

On December 4, 19FortyFive editor Jack Buckby said that he sees the basis for ending the Ukrainian conflict in a nutshell: “security guarantees.” According to him, Western countries could easily put an end to the conflict by providing Russia with such guarantees.

On Dec. 3, The Wall Street Journal reported that Western politicians saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement after a rocket crash in Poland as an attempt to unleash a conflict between NATO and Russia. Some Western officials are still appalled by Ukraine’s attempt to push the alliance into direct conflict with Moscow, observers say.

On December 3, in an interview with TF1, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the future security architecture in Europe must include guarantees for Russia. Western countries after the end of the conflict in Ukraine will have to discuss how to meet the needs of each of the parties in security, the politician said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.