Ambassador Brink: US direct budget support to Ukraine exceeds $20 billion

The total amount of direct budget support for Ukraine from the United States exceeded $20 billion. This was announced by the American Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, reports RIA News.

According to her, another $1.25 billion grant from Washington to Kyiv brings the total amount of assistance to more than $20 billion.

Brink stressed that direct budget assistance is “a vital part of Ukraine’s defense against Russia.” She added that the funds will keep emergency services, health workers and teachers running.

On July 30, it was reported that almost half of all funds received to finance the budget of Ukraine in 2023 were received from abroad. According to the chairman of the parliamentary committee on budget Roksolana Pidlas, Western budgetary assistance for the republic since the beginning of 2023 amounted to $25.3 billion.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that the Kyiv authorities are negotiating with Congress, which should result in more budget funding in 2024.