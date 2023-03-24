Defense News: E-7A “flying radar” will be able to continuously monitor multiple targets

The Boeing E-7A Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft (AWACS), which will replace the Boeing E-3 Sentry “flying radar” in the US Air Force, will be able to continuously monitor several targets. Aircraft Advantages called in a Defense News publication.

The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) E-3, which has been in service for almost 50 years, received a radar station with a rotating antenna. It is noted that the Northrop Grumman radar takes ten seconds to complete a complete revolution and update the data. During this time, a jet aircraft can fly several kilometers.

“The Boeing E-7A, which should replace the E-3 AWACS, will allow the Air Force to take a different look at the battlefield. Instead of periodic rotational movements, the E-7 long-range electronic scanning multi-functional sensor will allow operators to fix their eyes on a target – or several of them, ”the publication writes.

Radar with an active phased array Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA), which received the E-7A, can be fixed on the target, and operators have the opportunity to independently set information update intervals. Also, MESA will be able to simultaneously control several directions. This improves the accuracy of air object detection.

Earlier, Popular Mechanics wrote that the E-7A aircraft will be able to perform electronic intelligence tasks, collecting enemy data for analysis. This information will allow tracking and jamming enemy radars.