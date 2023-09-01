McGregor urged to listen to the Russians to end the conflict in Ukraine

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, spoke about how to end the conflict in Ukraine. He spoke about this in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner, published on YouTube.

McGregor called a way to quickly end the conflict in Ukraine and called for listening to the Russians for this. In his opinion, Washington should show its willingness to negotiate and meet with Moscow.

“All this happened only because we refused to listen to anyone in Moscow for decades. If you listen to them carefully, they will explain their position, and we will have a chance to agree on an end to this terrible tragedy,” he said.

According to the military, the United States should stop deliveries of aid to Ukraine and withdraw all military personnel from there. Such actions will be a serious signal for Russia, which will show Washington’s desire to end the crisis. McGregor stressed that the US lost in Vietnam because “it was stupid to fight six, seven, eight, nine thousand miles from home without understanding why.”

Earlier, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Marjorie Taylor Green, called on Washington to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine. She noted that the country is not a member of NATO.