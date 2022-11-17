NYT: the collapse of the Ukrainian economy is a threat to the future of the country

Columbia University senior researcher Rajan Menon called the collapse of the economy a serious threat to the future of Ukraine. He expressed his opinion in an article for The New York Times.

According to Menon, Kyiv will have to depend on the financial support of Western countries for a long time if the current situation in the country does not change. According to World Bank forecasts, Ukraine’s GDP will decline by 35 percent, while some experts allow this figure to fall to 40 percent.

Although the National Bank of Ukraine expects a resumption of economic development in 2023, it will take many years of rapid growth to return to pre-war levels of GDP. “Ukraine is in desperate need of a constant influx of huge amounts of aid, but this lifeline could be threatened by worrying economic trends in the West,” the author of the material notes.

Western countries continue to financially support Kyiv, but it may be more difficult, if not economically then politically, for their governments to continue to provide material assistance to Ukraine, while their own citizens suffer from rising prices and unemployment.

“Ukraine resisted the Russian invasion with amazing tenacity and ingenuity. But she may find that the economic problems generated by the war will be much more intractable, ”Menon concluded.

Earlier, Republican Congressman Thomas Massey said that Washington should end economic support for Kyiv as soon as possible. In addition, the United States should begin a thorough review of the spending of $60 billion that the head of the White House Joe Biden and the US Congress sent to Ukraine, the politician believes.