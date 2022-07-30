NYT learned of Blinken’s resistance to congressional calls to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is resisting attempts to recognize Russia as a “sponsor of terrorism.” The administration of US President Joe Biden is cautious about this idea, despite strong calls from Congress and requests from the Ukrainian authorities, writes newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

Blinken pointed out that from a practical point of view, this step does not make sense, since the sanctions already imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies “absolutely correspond to the consequences that could follow if it were recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

It is noted that the State Department considers the recognition of Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” a “nuclear option” (nuclear option), which, according to analysts, could once and for all sever all the few remaining diplomatic ties of the Biden administration with Moscow. Blinken considered it important to keep them.

Earlier it was reported that American experts warned Washington against recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. They believe that such a decision by the United States will not affect the course of the conflict in Ukraine and will do more harm than good.

Speculation that the United States could put Russia on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism began after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine. On July 21, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi threatened Blinken that Congress would put Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism on its own if it did not take action.