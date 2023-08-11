WSJ: US President Biden’s ban on uranium mining in Arizona was a gift to Putin

US President Joe Biden’s decree banning uranium mining in Arizona was a gift to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. writes newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The author pointed out that nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the United States still continue to receive about 12 percent of their fuel from Russian raw materials. He recalled that the American side imports about 95 percent of the total amount of uranium used for nuclear power reactors. “And the new decree will only make it even more difficult for Washington to find an alternative to Russian uranium,” he called Washington’s problem.

At the same time, Biden gave the territories of about a million acres in Arizona the status of a “national monument.”

Earlier, The New York Times (NYT) wrote that the US nuclear power industry remains dependent on Russian nuclear fuel and continues to pay Moscow about a billion dollars a year for enriched uranium, unable to find an alternative supplier at the same low price.