Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan said on July 21 that Washington continues to discuss with Kiev the possibility of supplying American operational-tactical missile systems ATACMS, a final decision has not yet been made.

“Whether we ultimately hand over or not (missiles. – Ed.) ATACMS is up to the President (USA Joe Biden. – Ed.). He talked about this with President (Ukraine Vladimir. – Ed.) Zelensky. They continue to have this conversation. I don’t want to disappoint you, but I don’t have any announcement (on this score. – Ed.) today, ”he said during his speech at the Aspen Institute’s annual security forum.

As Sullivan noted, the United States and other NATO countries are ready to “take risks” regarding the supply of new weapons to Ukraine. However, Kyiv’s allies take into account the possible reaction of the Russian Federation when making such decisions, since this “is important for maintaining global stability.”

He also said that Washington is consulting with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the use of all available forces in battles. According to him, the Ukrainians are waiting for the right moment, Kyiv must make its own decision.

The day before, former US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl said that Washington is convinced that there is no need to supply Ukraine with ATACMS.

On July 17, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh explained that the Pentagon does not remove the issue of the possibility of supplying Kiev with ATACMS operational-tactical missile systems, but at the moment believes that Kiev has everything it needs on the battlefield.

On July 14, the US House of Representatives approved the country’s draft defense budget for fiscal year 2024, which will cost about $886 billion. The document provides for the allocation of $80 million, which will go to ATACMS for Kiev.

Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with Izvestia on July 12 that the United States is trying to balance between delivering another military aid to Ukraine, and doing it carefully and having calculated the subsequent risks. Therefore, there is controversy in Washington on this issue. Thus, he commented on the information of The New York Times that there was a “quiet debate” in the administration of US President Joe Biden about the possible transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine.

On June 29, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US administration was ready to approve the delivery of ATACMS systems to Kyiv. According to the publication, the issue of supplies is in the process of coordination at the highest level.

The initiative to provide Kyiv with ATACMS missile systems was presented on June 9 by a group of US congressmen, announcing the submission of a resolution of the House of Representatives from both parties. In it, they called on the US presidential administration to provide Ukraine with ATACMS as soon as possible in order to achieve “significant success on the battlefield.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian military.

The news is being supplemented