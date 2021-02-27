The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into the American oil and gas company Baker Hughes, which may have been involved in Nord Stream 2. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

The US authorities became interested in the company’s activities at the end of 2020. It is noted that the investigation concerns the company’s work with projects that came under US sanctions.

The company provided the commission with all the necessary information and also initiated an internal review of compliance with the country’s sectional legislation.

It is noted that in February Baker Hughes and 18 other companies withdrew from the Nord Stream 2 project. At the same time, the United States promised to monitor all organizations involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. It was clarified that the companies withdrew from JV-2 due to US threats to impose sanctions.

Bloomberg reported on February 19 that the United States does not plan to include German companies working on Nord Stream 2 on sanctions lists. It was clarified that the sanctions will affect only a small number of companies that are closely associated with Russia. It was noted that such a decision could be made due to the desire of the United States to slow down the construction processes without quarreling with the European Union.

The State Department announced that it would impose sanctions without warning against those who violate US regulations. The administration of US President Joe Biden did not change Donald Trump’s approach to the construction of Nord Stream 2. The White House called the project a bad deal for Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is being built along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany with the aim of direct gas supplies to the EU, whose states mainly support the project and take part in its implementation. The gas pipeline is opposed by the United States offering its gas to Europe, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries.