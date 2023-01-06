The US Department of Defense is confident that US lawmakers will continue to support Ukraine, despite the current split in the House of Representatives of Congress due to problems with choosing a speaker. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

“We received huge support in the issue of ensuring the security of Ukraine from both parties. And while I’m pretty sure the details of the assistance provided will change over time, I believe support will remain high,” Cooper said.

The Pentagon spokeswoman stressed that the department is ready to work with Congress even amid reports that radical members of the Republican Party are ready to support the candidacy of their party member Kevin McCarthy for the post of speaker in exchange for a promise to cut the country’s defense budget by $75 billion.

“We will continue to work with Congress to meet defense needs, including those related to protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine,” she assured.

Earlier that day, the House of Representatives of the US Congress, following the results of the 12th round, could not choose a speaker. 213 congressmen voted for the leader of the Republican Party in the House, Kevin McCarthy, and 211 for the representative of the Democrats Hakim Jeffreys, which is one less than in all previous rounds.

Earlier, on January 5, the House of Representatives of the US Congress failed to approve the speaker after 11 rounds of voting. 200 congressmen voted for Kevin McCarthy, 212 for the entire Democratic faction for Hakim Jeffries, 12 for Republican candidate Byron Donalds, and 7 for Kevin Herne.

The election of the speaker became the longest in the last 164 years of the Congress.

On January 3, the US Congress began work in a new composition with a House of Representatives controlled by Republicans – opponents of US President Democrat Joe Biden.

At the same time, the House of Representatives of the US Congress held the first round of voting. However, for the first time in 100 years, she did not choose a speaker the first time.

Elections will continue until one of the contenders receives at least 218 votes.

According to the results of the November elections, the House of Representatives has 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats. In the Senate (upper house of Congress), Democrats have 51 seats, while Republicans have 49.