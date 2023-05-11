Professor Boyle: Biden will not be prosecuted because of his family’s financial transactions

The US Department of Justice will not prosecute President Joe Biden after the publication of the results of an investigation into the financial transactions of his family. This opinion was expressed by Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois Law School, in an interview. RIA News.

He doubted that the head of the department, Merrick Garland, would make the right decision “in the Biden ministry of injustice.” According to Boyle, at best, a special prosecutor will be appointed to deal with the matter.

At the same time, the expert notes, corruption in the family of the American leader has been known for a long time, but the Democrats manage to contain scandals. “If the Republicans have evidence against Biden himself, they should initiate impeachment in the US House of Representatives, where they have votes for this, and then in the Senate,” he stressed, adding that this will also help slow down the anti-Russian actions of the American authorities and escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Last November, Republican Congressman James Comer pledged to investigate the Biden family’s financial dealings. It was planned that the results of the investigation would be published in January 2024, provided that the Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives.