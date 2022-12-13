Military Watch Magazine: Su-35SM fighter uses a number of Su-57 technologies and solutions

The Russian Su-35SM fighter uses a number of technologies and solutions used in the fifth generation Su-57 aircraft. With such an assessment acted American edition of Military Watch Magazine.

The publication notes that the Su-35SM will receive R-37M and R-77M missiles. The first is distinguished by a range of 400 kilometers, a speed of up to six Mach numbers and a 60-kilogram warhead, which allows you to hit targets at long distances. The second missile, according to Military Watch Magazine, has a range of up to 200 kilometers and a homing warhead with an active phased array antenna (AFAR), which does not allow even the most maneuverable enemy aircraft to deviate from it.

The publication notes the Irbis-E radar station (RLS), installed in the nose of a 4 ++ generation aircraft, which is considered one of the most powerful passive array radars in the world. According to Military Watch Magazine, the target detection range of this radar, capable of simultaneously tracking up to 30 air targets and firing at eight, is 400 kilometers. Now, as the newspaper writes, an even more advanced radar with AFAR from the Su-57 can be installed in the bow of the Su-35SM.

The publication admits that the Khibiny-M electronic warfare (EW) complex can be replaced by the Himalaya system, which, as in the case of the fifth generation fighter, will be distributed throughout the airframe. The publication is confident that this will increase the survivability of the Su-35SM.

Military Watch Magazine also admits that the 4 ++ generation aircraft will receive a communication system and a laser directional infrared countermeasures system from the Su-57.

In December, on the pages of the American edition of The Drive, an expert in the field of Soviet and Russian military aviation, Petr Butovsky, recalled that the 23rd Fighter Regiment would be the first combat unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to use the Su-57.