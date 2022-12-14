White House: US will study the idea of ​​a tribunal in connection with the special operation of Russia in Ukraine

The United States is considering the idea of ​​creating a tribunal over Russia in connection with a special military operation in Ukraine. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, writes TASS.

“As for the tribunal, we are still studying this proposal and working on this issue. We want to make sure that the review process continues before we say something definite on this matter, ”the official replied to the relevant question.

At the same time, Kirby indicated that the United States wants “Russia to answer for its actions on the territory of Ukraine.” According to him, a number of international investigations are already underway, supported by Washington.

EU countries did not support the idea of ​​a tribunal

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said that the Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) member states did not support the idea of ​​the European Commission (EC) to create a specialized international tribunal for Ukraine. He clarified that he presented such a proposal on December 12, “but an interesting discussion did not have a concrete answer.”

On November 30, the European Commission initiated the creation of a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations. The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Karim Khan, questioned this proposal, explaining that a parallel investigation would harm a similar action organized by the ICC itself. “The EU misinterpreted the law,” he said.

In early December, Borrell promised that the European Union would train Ukrainian investigators and help the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general in gathering evidence of war crimes. He said that such work is already being carried out through the diplomatic mission and the EU Advisory Mission in Kyiv, Eurojust and the Advisory Group to Investigate Atrocities (ACA), established by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Moscow rejected the legitimacy of the tribunal

On December 1, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that attempts by Western countries to create a tribunal for Ukraine would not be legitimate. Also, the Kremlin spokesman noted, they will be rejected and condemned by Russia.

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, noted that the creation of a tribunal against Russia in France is in the nature of another political demarche aimed at changing the agenda for the French public. “Paris needs to try to explain to its voters the need for those actions that led to economic and political crises in France,” the deputy suggested.

Senator from the Crimean region, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov, in turn, said that the European Union has no right to create a tribunal for Russia.