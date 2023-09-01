Pentagon General Ryder: US doesn’t think it’s at war with Russia

US Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon, commented on the relationship between Washington and Moscow. His words lead TASS.

Ryder answered a question about the war with Russia and stressed that the United States does not believe that they are conducting such actions against Moscow. “We are focused on supporting Ukraine so that it can defend itself and its sovereignty,” he said.

Earlier, the well-known American journalist Tucker Carlson, in an interview with radio host Adam Corolla, predicted the beginning of the US war against Russia in 2024. “I don’t think we will win, but that’s another matter,” he said.

Carlson is confident that the start of hostilities against Russia is a political tool for the US authorities “to concentrate wartime powers in their hands and win.”