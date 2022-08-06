Politico: The US is trying to contact the military command of the PRC, but they do not return calls

Representatives of the American military command have repeatedly tried to contact their Chinese counterparts in connection with the escalation of tension around Taiwan, but they do not answer calls. The publication writes about it Politico.

“Chinese military leaders have not returned multiple calls from their American counterparts this week,” the outlet said, citing three people with knowledge of the attempt. In particular, calls from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, remain unanswered.

It is noted that the last contact at the level of the chiefs of the general staffs of the two countries took place on July 7.

On August 5, Beijing stopped military cooperation with the United States due to the fact that Washington decided to travel the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, despite numerous protests from China.

The speaker arrived on an official visit to Taiwan on August 2. The Chinese authorities considered her arrival a harsh interference in domestic politics and imposed sanctions against Pelosi and her relatives.