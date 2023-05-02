The United States promised to punish the Russian Cherkasov to the fullest extent in case of his extradition

A senior official in the US administration said that Russian Sergei Cherkasov will face severe punishment if the US authorities obtain his extradition from Brazil. The words of the politician conveys RIA News.

The representative of the US administration made this statement at a briefing, answering a question from journalists about whether Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, is going to raise the issue of Cherkasov’s extradition in a conversation with local authorities during her trip to Brazil.

The official recommended referring the matter to the US Department of Justice, but clarified that when “foreign adversaries send undercover agents to the United States,” they are found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “And I think that is the basis on which we approach this case,” he added.

At the end of March, the American authorities charged Sergei Cherkasov with espionage in the interests of a foreign state, as well as fraud, including banking and visa fraud. The US Department of Justice said that the Russian left the US in 2020, but continued to use his connections in the academic environment to obtain information about US foreign policy. He allegedly passed it on to Russian intelligence.