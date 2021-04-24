Influential representatives of the US Democratic Party will not support an increase in funding for the fifth generation fighter program Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in the budget of the upcoming 2022 fiscal year, if it does not move forward in solving an extensive list of problems, writes Defense News.

According to a member of the US House of Representatives Donald Norcross, lack of progress may lead to the fact that, “you may have to invest in other, more affordable programs, and to fill the lack of operational potentially more than 800 tactical fighter.” “I will not support any requests for additional aircraft [F-35 Lightning II], in addition to what is contained in the president’s budget request for this year, ”said the democrat.

John Garamendi, a member of the US House of Representatives committee, agreed with his colleague. “The program is out of budget. She cannot realize the promised possibilities. And its indicators of combat effectiveness do not even begin to meet the threshold values. The industry solution to many of these problems is simply to ask taxpayers to donate money to the problem. That will not happen. The easy days of the past are over, ”the politician stated.

Among the problems of the F-35 Lightning II, the publication mentions, in particular, the lack of Pratt & Whitney F135 engines, expensive maintenance of the fighter and delays in upgrading its computing systems. Defense News notes that since 2015, the United States has consistently increased budgetary funding for the F-35 Lightning II program, however, the statements of Norcross and Garamendi may indicate that this situation will change in the 2022 financial year.

The publication recalls that initially in the 2021 fiscal year, the Pentagon requested the purchase of 79 units of the F-35 Lightning II, but as a result, Congress increased this number by 17, which cost American taxpayers an additional 1.6 billion dollars.

In January, Christopher Miller, the US acting secretary of defense, called the F-35 Lightning II program “a piece of crap.”