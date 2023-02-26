Bloomberg: Russia has been selling oil above the price ceiling for at least four weeks

Researchers from the Institute of International Finance, Columbia University and California University concluded that Russia was selling oil above the $60 per barrel price ceiling for at least four weeks after it was introduced by the EU and G7 countries. About it informs Bloomberg agency citing research data.

It follows from these institutions that a barrel of Russian oil at that time cost on average about $74, which is a quarter higher than the established maximum.

The authors of the study found that about 50 percent of Russian oil is transported by the shadow fleet of tankers, which allows the energy carrier not to fall under the oil price ceiling. The researchers called for an investigation into circumvention of sanctions.

Earlier it was reported that the EU countries intend to strengthen measures to identify cases of circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions. To do this, an analytical platform will be created to investigate specific cases and suspicious trade flows.

The EU embargo on offshore supplies of Russian oil came into force on 5 December. At the same time, the price ceiling was set at $60 per barrel.