Former US General Hodges announced the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to kill or capture Russians to seize Crimea

Former Commander-in-Chief of the US Army in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) intend to seize Crimea. About this he wrote in an article for the British newspaper Telegraph.

Hodges announced the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to kill or capture the Russians in order to seize the Crimea. According to him, the return of the peninsula is the task of Kyiv.

“The strategic goal of the Ukrainians is to take back Crimea, and if they can do this by withdrawing the Russians without firing a shot, so much the better. But, if they have to kill or capture every Russian on the peninsula, they will do it, ”the ex-US general admitted.

The military added that the capture of Crimea is of decisive importance for Ukraine, since in this way it will supposedly “force the Russian fleet out of the central and western parts of the Black Sea, opening up access from Odessa to world trade routes across the oceans.”

Earlier, the US authorities named the main goal of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. They are the Crimean direction, wrote The Washington Post.