There is evidence of the artificial origin of the coronavirus. This is stated in an article by Dr. Stephen Quay and UC Berkeley physics professor Richard Mueller for The Wall Street Journal. So, according to scientists, the causative agent COVID-19 has a genetic trace that has never been observed in a natural coronavirus.

The theory that the coronavirus pandemic began with a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is once again gaining international attention. US President Joe Biden has asked the national intelligence community to redouble efforts to investigate the allegation.

Scientists in the United States say the most compelling reason for the laboratory leak hypothesis is well founded by science. In particular, they proposed to consider the genetic trace of SARS-CoV-2, which is not observed in the natural coronavirus.

In research related to obtaining new functions, a microbiologist can significantly increase the lethality of coronavirus by inserting a special sequence into its genome in the most appropriate place, the article says. At the same time, there are no traces of manipulations, despite the fact that they change the structure of the virus, allowing it to more easily introduce genetic material into the victim cell. Since 1992, at least 11 separate experiments have been carried out with the addition of a special sequence in the same place: the end result has always been overactive viruses.

Experts have discovered in SARS-CoV-2 a genomic sequence in a combination of CGG-CGG, often used to enhance the infectiousness and lethality of viruses. Experts note that it is a kind of beacon that allows you to track the insert in the laboratory, since it is extremely rare in nature. Natural coronaviruses SARS or MERS do not have such a sequence, the authors of the article say.

As further evidence, scientists cite a dramatic difference in the genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the viruses that cause SARS and MERS. “Both have been confirmed to be of natural origin; viruses evolved rapidly as they spread among humans, until the most infectious forms predominated. COVID-19 didn’t work that way. It appeared in humans already adapted, in an extremely aggressive form. It did not undergo any serious mutations for several months, until the first such change was found in England, ”write Quay and Müller.

They argue that such early optimization is unprecedented and involves a long period of adaptation prior to its public release. According to scientists, science knows only one way through which such a result can be achieved: modeling natural evolution and growing the virus on human cells until it reaches its maximum efficiency.

“The presence of the CGG sequence in CoV-2 is strong evidence of gene splicing. Scientific evidence indicates that the coronavirus was developed in a laboratory, ”the experts concluded.

At the end of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report on the results of a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. The report says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak.