MWM: Sarmat strategic missile system can completely destroy Texas

The Sarmat strategic missile system can completely destroy Texas or a territory similar in size. About it declared reviewers of the American Military Watch Magazine devoted to armaments and defense issues.

According to the authors of the magazine, putting the Sarmat complex on duty increases Russia’s already existing advantage in the field of strategic weapons.

“The arsenal of American intercontinental ballistic missiles is by far the oldest and least advanced in the world. It consists of Minuteman III missiles from the 1970s,” military experts are convinced.

The authors of the magazine also noted that the appearance of “Sarmat” in the number of weapons of the Russian army occurred against the backdrop of more frequent reports of a possible open confrontation between Russia and NATO.

The Russian strategic missile system RS-28 “Sarmat” with a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile was put on combat duty on September 1. The R-28 Sarmat silo-based liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile is equipped with a 10-ton payload and is capable of covering about 16,000 kilometers.