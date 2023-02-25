WSJ and CNN: US believes China is considering supplying drones to Russia

Currently, China, calling for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is considering transferring drones and artillery systems to Russia for use in hostilities. This is reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing US officials.

The American television channel CNN, citing sources familiar with US intelligence data, also informsthat China intends to supply Russia with drones and ammunition. At the same time, Beijing has not yet made a final decision, but negotiations with Moscow are still ongoing.

Earlier, Germany also announced negotiations between Russia and China on the supply of kamikaze drones. Then the German edition of Spiegel wrote that Russia was negotiating with China on the supply of drones. China has agreed to produce prototypes of ZT-180 drones for Russia, their delivery is possible by April.

On February 24, State Department spokesman Ned Price praised China’s plan for a peace settlement in Ukraine. He noted that Washington has “grounds for skepticism.” According to him, the United States is not inclined to trust the initiative of Beijing, as it seeks to maintain neutrality in Ukraine, while supporting the position of Russia.

The PRC presented a plan to achieve peace in Ukraine on February 24, the day of the anniversary of the start of a special military operation (SVO). In it, Beijing insists on a cessation of hostilities and proposes to resume the peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. In addition, China called on other countries to abandon the Cold War mentality.