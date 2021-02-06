Russia is not able to independently create a promising long-range intercept air complex (PAK DP), known as the MiG-41, said military expert Pyotr Butovsky in the pages of the American magazine Aviation Week & Space Technology.

According to the expert, it is not worth waiting for the appearance of the replacement of the MiG-31 interceptor in 2030. “For Russia, this period is so far away that it is difficult to predict anything. Current trends in the Russian economy and the aviation industry indicate that Russia will not be able to afford such an aircraft, ”the author is sure.

Butovsky writes that the tasks that are now being assigned to the PAK DP will be partially transferred to the fifth generation fighter Su-57. “In addition, the Russians can again extend the service life and modernize the MiG-31 fleet so that it remains in service after 2030,” the expert admits.

Butovsky recalls that the design bureaus “MiG” and “Sukhoi” are working on the concepts of variants of the light fighter. “All of them have a lower status than the PAK DP project, given the lack of procurement or government funding for the options under study,” the author writes.

According to him, the UAE is interested in creating its own light fighter, with which Russia can cooperate on this issue. “In subsequent years, with the exception of a few general statements that the project was relevant, there were no details,” Butovsky recalls.

Thus, the expert commented on the statement of Rostec about the launch of the development process for a new generation of interceptor fighters.

In December 2017, Viktor Bondarev, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, former commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), said that the MiG-41 would be able to fight hypersonic missiles and would be the fastest aircraft of this class in the world.