NYT: Zelensky on the results of his visit to the United States did not agree on the supply of tanks and missiles to Kyiv

Following a visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was unable to agree on the supply of tanks, long-range missiles and other desired weapons to Kyiv. About it reported journalists from The New York Times (NYT).

“President Volodymyr Zelensky’s triumphant visit to Washington ended with US promises to provide another multibillion-dollar support to Ukraine, but not with what the Ukrainian leader wanted most: the supply of American battle tanks, fighter jets and long-range precision missiles,” the material says.

The authors of the article noted that the trip to the United States provided Ukraine with about another two billion dollars in armaments and an estimated tranche of $50 billion next year. They did not rule out that Zelensky would still be able to get the help he wanted from Washington, as the “boundaries of American support” had moved in favor of Kyiv.

See also Verstappen easily wins the Belgian GP with Sainz third Related materials:

Journalists called Zelensky’s visit to Washington a vivid demonstration of his strategy “to court and put pressure on allies.” They also recalled that previously adviser to the head of his office, Mikhail Podolyak posted Christmas wishlist on Twitter. “[Президент США] Biden approved one item from this list – the Patriot SAM battery, ”the article notes.

On December 21, Zelensky met with Biden in Washington. During it, the US president said that Washington would continue to increase military support for Kyiv, including the supply of air defense systems (air defense).

The Kremlin later said that during the meeting between Biden and Zelensky there were no real calls for peace, and also expressed regret that neither the Ukrainian nor the American presidents showed a potential willingness to listen to Moscow’s concerns.