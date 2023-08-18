Congressman Harris: UAF counteroffensive has failed, there is almost no chance of victory

The counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops failed, now it is necessary to convince Kyiv to start peace negotiations. This opinion was expressed by a member of the US House of Representatives Andy Harris, transmits Politico.

He noted that it is unlikely that he will be able to influence the outcome of the Ukrainian offensive. “I am no longer sure that this can be won,” the politician said, calling for a realistic attitude to the current situation. According to him, the time has come for peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. At the same time, Harris acknowledged that the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is not striving for them. He also opposed the allocation of a new financial tranche by the US authorities to Kyiv.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the Ukrainian side had made progress in the course of the counteroffensive. He said that “Ukrainians are steadily moving forward,” while acknowledging that “the situation remains extremely uncertain.”