Former CIA Analyst Johnson Says Russia Is Destroying Armed Forces Gun Mounts

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have encountered problems with artillery – Russia is destroying installations of 155 mm caliber. This was stated by ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview. YouTube-channel Dialogue works.

“The Ukrainians do not have enough artillery to make a difference on the battlefield. Ammunition and the installations themselves are running out, attacks by Russian drones occur constantly. They hunt for artillery and blow it up,” the expert said.

Johnson explained that this is why US President Joe Biden decided to transfer cluster bombs to the UAF. According to him, Washington does not have 155 mm ammunition.

Earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the United States is supplying Kyiv with cluster shells not from a good life. He explained that the United States was short of ammunition.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, noted that the use of such shells carries risks for civilians, so the United States postponed the decision to transfer them.