American war correspondent Jeff Jaworski has counted the number of Russian-made Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile-gun systems and Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which were destroyed during the fighting in Libya. Its data is provided by the portal Avia.pro with reference to the publication Soha Military.

According to the journalist, in the course of his own investigation, he found that the fighters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which is armed with Russian “Armor”, managed to destroy at least 47 Turkish attack drones. At the same time, stressed Jaworski, in this case we are talking only about documented cases – in fact, there could be even more downed Bayraktar. In monetary terms, these losses amounted to about $ 245 million, the author specified.

At the same time, losses among the “Armor” amounted to nine complexes – about $ 118 million in monetary terms. According to Yavorski, the Libyan military mastered the Russian air defense missile systems much better than the military in Syria, and acted much more professionally. In addition, they quickly grasped the strategy followed by the Turkish drones during the attack.

Earlier in March, it became known that the Turkish Bayraktar carried out a massive attack on the Russian-made Pantsir-C1 air defense missile system, which is in service with the Syrian army. It was noted that 20 Turkish attack drones were immediately involved in the attack against the complex, but they failed to destroy the “Pantsir”.

In June 2020, Defense Express, citing its own sources, reported that in recent years, during the military conflicts in Syria and Libya, at least 23 Russian-made Pantsir-C1 complexes were destroyed, for which, in particular, Bayraktar TB2 were used …