The refusal of six out of nine countries to service the Russian payment system Mir is regarded by analysts as a “collapse” of Russia in an effort to create an alternative to Visa and Mastercard. This was announced on November 22 by the agency Bloomberg.

It is noted that the countries in which the Mir cards were used were forced to abandon them after US sanctions. The article says that the Central Bank of Russia was surprised by such a reaction of “friendly countries” and is looking for alternatives.

Earlier, on November 7, it became known that the Kyrgyz banks Bai Tushum and Optima Bank suspended the service of Russian Mir payment cards. In addition, relevant statements were made by the State Bank of Kyrgyzstan Aiyl Bank, Dos-Kredobank and Bakai-bank, as well as Kompanion Bank.

Prior to that, on September 27, it became known about the decision of the Turkish state-owned banks Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and VakıfBank to stop using the Russian Mir payment system. It was noted that the position of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed after a visit to the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly.

In addition, on September 23, it was reported that the service of Mir cards was also terminated in credit organizations of Uzbekistan for “technical reasons.”

Currently, the Mir system is supported in 10 states: South Korea, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Soon Mir cards will be accepted in the countries of the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and China. Negotiations are already underway.