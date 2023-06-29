Forbes: APU suffered catastrophic losses trying to overcome minefields

An attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to clear minefields in southern Ukraine on June 8 turned out to be more disastrous than originally thought. About it writes columnist David Ex in his article for Forbes.

“The Ukrainian defeat near Malaya Tokmachka was worse than we thought <…>. Analysts recently counted even more knocked out and abandoned M2 infantry fighting vehicles [Bradley] 47th brigade,” the journalist wrote.

According to him, the destruction of one Wisent demining vehicle is not a problem, since the Ukrainian military has dozens of them. At the same time, Kyiv received only 21 Leopard 2A6s and a hundred American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Finland also handed over six Leopard 2Rs to the Ukrainian side, the article says.

“In a bloody hour or two, the battle group of the 47th and 33rd brigades lost almost a fifth of Ukrainian M2s, a fifth of their Leopard 2A6s and half of their Leopard 2Rs,” Ex said. He called the June 8 battle a disaster for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that a quick counteroffensive was impossible. “It’s hard work, every day. This is a front, this is not a walk. We need to be patient,” Danilov said.