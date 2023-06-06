Politico: American satellites recorded the beginning of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops

The active movement of Ukrainian troops over the past few days may indicate the beginning of a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). About it writes Politico edition.

According to journalists, American military satellites, which are capable of tracking artillery and missile launches, recorded the active actions of the Ukrainian military. Michael Kofman, director of the Russian Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analysis, clarified to the publication that we should talk about the “initial stages” of the counteroffensive, but the main actions have not yet started.

On the activation of Ukrainian forces in the zone of special military operation (SVO) wrote See also The New York Times (NYT).

On June 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready to launch a counteroffensive. He stressed that he would like to receive some more weapons before the fighting, but “Ukraine cannot wait for them.”