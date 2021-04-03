In the United States, an interceptor capable of shooting down Russian missiles was announced: the Pentagon chose Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to develop the Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI). This is reported by RIA News…

The interceptors are expected to take over on combat duty in the mid-2020s and eventually become the core of the American missile defense system.

The appearance of the “promising anti-missile” and its characteristics were not disclosed. It is assumed that NGI is being developed primarily against the latest Russian Avangard missile systems. The difference between an anti-missile missile system and an anti-aircraft missile system is that it is aimed at a pre-emptive point, at which, after a certain time, an enemy target will appear. However, the publication notes that the trajectory of the Vanguard combat unit is extremely unpredictable.

The NGI program started in April last year for the development and creation of a new anti-missile missile was allocated $ 4.9 billion and five years.

Earlier it was reported that the US Navy, as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) project, planned to replace the F / A-18E / F Super Hornet fighters in the 2030s. The corresponding program can develop in two directions – manned and unmanned. In the future, this may lead to an increase in the striking power of aircraft carriers, since the number of aircraft on the latter may grow from the current 76 to 90.